Niger Chief Judge Commits COAS, TRADOC Commander to Correctional Centre





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Chief Judge Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik has committed the Chief of Army Staff General Farouk Yahaya and the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army Major General Stevenson Oluwagbenga to the correctional centre.

The duo are to remain in incarceration until they purge themselves of contempt. Justice Abdulmalik issued the order for the arrest of the top army officers at the resumed hearing of the case between Adamu Makama and 42 others versus the Executive Governor of Niger state and seven others in the suit NSHC/225/2019 in Minna.

The court order came barely 48 hours after a similar order was issued for the arrest and detention of the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba for three months by a Federal Court which sat in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Abdulmalik in the order declared: “An order is made committing the Nigerian Army Chief of Staff General Farouk Yahaya…





Source: Thisday Newspaper