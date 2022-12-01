NITDA Urges Stakeholders on Successful Implementation of Startup Act to Deepen Digital Economy





Emma Okonji

Following the passage of Nigeria’s Startup Bill into Law, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has tasked stakeholders on the successful implementation strategies of the Startup Act and its implication to Nigeria’s digital economy.

At a stakeholders meeting in Lagos, the Director, Standards, Guidelines and Framework at NITDA, Mr. Oladejo Olawumi, said the successful implementation of the Startup Act, became necessary, owing to the importance of technology innovation developed by startups that is currently driving digital transformation in Nigeria.

He therefore urged industry stakeholders present at the forum to come up with strategies that will enhance the successful implementation of the Startup Act 2022.

Manager, Standards, Guidelines and Framework at NITDA, Zainab Inuwa Gani, who read out the Startup Act to stakeholders, highlighted key areas of the Act, such as the objectives of the Act, the establishment of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper