No Sensitive Material Was Burnt in Ebonyi INEC Office, Say Police





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police Command has clarified that no sensitive material was burnt when fire gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Iboko community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chris Anyanwu, the incident was an internal fire outbreak from the office.

The police spokesman noted that the facility was not burnt by hoodlums as alleged.

Anyanwu said: “There was no sign of external attack or breakage into the building before the fire outbreak. The fire destroyed inflammable items such as generating sets, plastic buckets/cans, ballot boxes, cubicles among others kept in the building which are capable of escalating the inferno.

“There was no electric power supply at the time of the incident to infer/suspect same as a probable cause. There were no sensitive materials in the building as confirmed by the Electoral Officer…





Source: Thisday Newspaper