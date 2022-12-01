Sanwo-Olu: I’m Seeking Reelection on Success of My First Term





•Promises to make Lagos a 21st century success story

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, at the formal launch of his reelection campaign bid, said the success of his first term propelled his confidence to seek re-election.

The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, at the unveiling of the Brand Campaign heralding the start of his 2023 official re-election campaign, amidst fanfare and a boat regatta on the lagoon, said he was determined to make the state a 21st Century success story.

With the theme of his re-election campaign tagged, ‘A Greater Lagos Rising,’ the governor said he hoped to uplift the already established development in the state.

The event, which took place in Ikeja, the state capital, had in attendance the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Director General of the Sanwo-Olu Campaign C Council, Senator Ganiyu…





Source: Thisday Newspaper