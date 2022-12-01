Sylva: Nigeria to End Import of Petroleum Products Next Year





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

Nigeria expects to stop importing petroleum products before or around the third quarter of 2023, the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said.

Reuters quoted Sylva as saying that a refurbished refinery in the city of Port Harcourt in the oil-producing Niger Delta would be delivering 60,000 barrels per day of refined crude by the end of December.

The minister who was said to have spoken in Abuja, also said he still expects the new Dangote refinery to come on stream in the first quarter of next year.

However, aside the Port Harcourt facility, work has barely started at the Warri and the Kaduna refineries, which the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), had said would make the country a net exporter of petroleum products when they come on stream.

Although the Warri refinery is expected to be active by December 2023, the Kaduna refinery has no definite time for activity resumption and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper