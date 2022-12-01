Zamfara PDP Alleges Plot by Matawalle to Clamp down on Opposition  – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by Governor Bello Matawalle to clamp down on leading members of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

A statement by the Media Office of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dauda Lawal and made available to THISDAY on Thursday in Kaduna, accused the Matawalle led administration of plans to silence PDP top shots with mass arrest and trumped up charges.

The statement signed by Tanimu Marafa, said PDP leaders were being hounded and forcefully picked up by the police, citing the recent arrest of Ikra Bilbis, a former Minister of State for Information and Director-General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council as part of the plot.

“Zamfara state Peoples Democratic Party wishes to alert the general public that it has secured intelligence information that the Matawalle-led government has perfected plans to…