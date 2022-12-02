2023 Poll: Don’t Use Religious Centres to Seek Votes, Ganduje Cautions Politicians





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday cautioned political parties from whipping up religious sentiments during political campaign while seeking votes from electorate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking while declaring open the fourth National Inter-Religious Conference organised by the state government at the Coronation Hall in Kano, the governor expressed worry over the use of religion by some political elites during the election process to divide the mutual relationship that exists between the people of faith.

The theme of the conference was: ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Religious Diversity for Sustainable Peace and National Development’.

Ganduje challenged leaders of various faiths to close ranks in mutual understanding and dialogue to promote unity, peace and cohesion while deemphasising on issues of division.

The governor maintained that only such platform would enhance development and prevent needless crises…





Source: Thisday Newspaper