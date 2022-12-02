2023 Polls: The People’s Will Must Prevail, Says National Security Adviser





*Allays concerns, declares election will take place

*Says govs attacking opposition suffering from inferiority complex

*Promises security agencies will come after political thugs

*No gov will be allowed to stop opposition rallies, IG vows

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno, yesterday, assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari, had given a clear directive that the will of the people must prevail in the 2023 general election and that’s exactly what the government would ensure happens during the elections.

The NSA, who further allayed concerns by some Nigerians about the feasibility of the 2023 elections, however, promised that the elections would take place and in an atmosphere that is without intimidation.

According to Monguno, who read Riot Act ahead of the elections, the federal governmentwould not tolerate any political crisis in the states,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper