 A’ Ibom, SON, FTAN Sign MOU on Standard in Hospitality Industry





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has signed a memoradum of understanding ( MoU) with Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) to ensure standard and sanity in hospitality industry in the state.

The agreement was signed by the State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon Orman Esin for the state government , while Mr. Nkereuwem Onung signed for FTAN and Felix Nyado signed for the Director General SON, Mallam Farouk Salim.

Executing the tripartite agreement in Uyo yesterday , the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism said the state government decided to partner with relevant agencies to raise standard practice in hospitality industry across the state.

“We are in a state where we believe that everything must have a standard. Akwa Ibom is one of the states that generates internal revenue starting from Ibom Air because when you pay to Ibom Air , you are paying to the state government. We are very…





Source: Thisday Newspaper