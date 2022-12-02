A TALKER OR A WALKER?





Sanwo-olu begins second term journey on strong footings, writes Bidemi Martins

Lagos is the heart beat of Nigeria. A subnational entity that rivals many countries, it is Nigeria’s economic nerve centre and the 5th largest economy in Africa. The burdens Lagos shoulders and the critical role it plays in the economy of Nigeria, makes the state very strategic politically.

From 1999, the progressive political clan has been in charge of the affairs of Lagos of Lagos State. The builder of modern Lagos, an astute statesman, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is on the ballot as Presidential candidate for 2023 general elections, developed a master plan for sustainable Lagos.

The actualizer, Babatunde Raji Fashola, took over the baton of leadership from Tinubu and ran an excellent government breaking new frontiers in infrastructure, judicial reforms, education and health among other sectors. The next government after Fashola also nudged Lagos further, before Governor Olusola…





Source: Thisday Newspaper