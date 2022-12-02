Abia NNPP Guber Candidate Unveils Running Mate, Manifesto, Campaign Team – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) Dr Ukpai Iro Ukpai yesterday unveiled his running mate in the person of Mr. Chiedozie Tony Josiah, a legal practitioner from Obingwa local government, where the incumbent governor also hails from.

He also inaugurated his campaign structure, christened Dr Ukpai Campaign Organisation (DUCO), presented his “glorious manifesto” to the public as well flagging off the Youth Techpreneurs Bootcamp at Aba.

The NNPP gubernatorial hopeful said that his manifesto, a 75-page document, was a product of research carried out down to the grassroots in order to come up with solutions to the developmental challenges confronting the Abia State.

“The manifesto is called Glorious Manifesto. In the hands of a Dr Ukpai government in Abia State under the banner of NNPP, this Glorious Manifesto will return Abia to God’s own State status indeed and by it we will…