As Adebanjo Mobilises for Obi in South West…





Kemi Olaitan writes that the acting Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has refused to buckle on his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, as he was part of the recent rally of the party in Ibadan.

At different fora most especially while speaking on national television stations, the acting Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has refused to be unyielding in his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, an action which has polarized the foremost organization.

The 94 year old elder statesman indeed has been strikingly consistent on his conviction that come 2023 it should be the turn of the Igbo to produce the Nigerian president and it must be Obi that the organization should support for equity and justice.

This position which he maintained was taken by the leadership of the Yoruba group in collaboration…





Source: Thisday Newspaper