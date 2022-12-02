Bawa: EFCC Has Recorded 3,440 Convictions in 2022





*As court jails Senator Akpan for 42yrs over money laundering

*YPP governorship hopeful appeals ruling

Okon Bassey in Uyo and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa,yesterday, disclosed that the Commission recorded 3440 convictions on financial and cyber crimes across the country from January to November 2022.

This is as the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has been convicted by the Federal High Court, Uyo, of money laundering and sentenced to 42 years in prison.

But the candidate has immediately appealed the ruling, saying the ruling would be upturned soon, even as he appealed to his supporters to remain calm.

The EFCC chairman, who was represented by the Kano Zonal Commander, Farouk Dogondaji, spoke while delivering a goodwill message during a one-day workshop on financial crimes reporting organised by the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper