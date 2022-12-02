ECOWAS to Invest in Reducing Barriers to Trade in West Africa





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is poised to remove roadblocks of regional integration by investing time and resources on reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers in West Africa.

Speaking at the opening of the 89th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in Abuja, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said in order to diagnose the state of the region, four strategic objectives have been identified, noting that these would be the focus of “our management in the next four years. We call this the Commissions 4 by 4 (4 x 4) comprising specific deliverables or results to be realised within our mandate.”

Touray said one of the objectives was to deepen regional integration, adding that: “Here, we intend to invest time and resources on reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers in our community and improve the business environment for our private sector; fully operationalise the regional payment system…





