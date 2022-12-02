Emulate Niger by Paying Lecturers Eight Months Salaries, ASUU Tells FG





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The federal government has been told to emulate the Niger State Government by paying the salaries of university lecturers being withheld as a result of their participating in the last Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike.

ASUU branch in Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, said that university lecturers are not labourers that should be paid daily wages.

The IBBU Chairman of ASSU, Dr. Kudu Dangana, said that the Niger State Government realised the importance of university teachers and education and paid its members their salaries even during the strike before asking the federal government to toe similar line.

Dangana told the government that prorata payment of salaries is not known to law in the university community, adding that university lecturers work even when the institutions are on vacation.

He said the position of government has the tendency to destroy the nations tertiary institutions like…





Source: Thisday Newspaper