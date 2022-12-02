Group Stage Exit Ends Martinez’s Era as Belgium Coach  





Following group phase exit of Belgium at the on-going World Cup in Qatar, Roberto Martinez, has ended his tenure as the Red Devils coach.

The Spaniard, 49, was appointed in 2016 and would have been out of contract after the end of this tournament.

Belgium, who are ranked second behind Brazil in FIFA rating, finished same third spot they achieved at the last World Cup finals in Russia to also exit the tournament. They were amongst the favourite to Win Qatar 2022.

But the Red Devils were eliminated after a dismal group stage, which saw them upset by Morocco and score just one goal.

“That was my last game. It was emotional as you can imagine,” Martinez said after Belgium’s World Cup exit on Thursday evening.

“The decision was taken just before the World Cup. I always work towards the long-term projects and they need to be set in advance.

“Since 2018 I had many opportunities to leave to take jobs at club level. I always wanted to be loyal and finish…





Source: Thisday Newspaper