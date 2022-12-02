HIV: Ogun  Parleys TBAs to Check Mother to Child Transmission





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Determined to check mother to child transmission of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the state and ensure treatment, the Ogun State Ministry of Health through the State Agency for Control of AIDS (OGSACA), has started relating with Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) in order to expand test to pregnant women that are not accessing Anti Natal Care (ANC), in government recognised facilities.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this at a news conference to commemorate the Year 2022 World AIDS Day, with the theme “Equalise” breaking into

Equalise to End AIDS; Equal Access To Prevention; Equal Access To Treatment.”

Coker, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Kehinde Oladehinde, said it has been realised that many women, were running away from registering at the government approved health facilities, for anti-natal care.

He said the fact that there are still prevalence of mother…





Source: Thisday Newspaper