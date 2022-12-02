Maku: Sule Collected N14.4bn Security Vote without Securing Nasarawa





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Director General of the Nasarawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Labaran Maku, yesterday revealed that the governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, has collected security vote of N14.4 billion for about four years without securing the state.

Maku, who is a former Minister of Information, made the revelation at the headquarters of Wamba Local Government Area in continuation of the Nasarawa PDP state zonal campaign rally, insisting that people no longer go to their farms because there was no peace in the state any longer.

The PDP campaign DG who spoke at the Wamba zonal rally in Hausa dialect said: “Since the coming of APC, there is nothing to show for their credit. They have wasted our time. They didn’t allow us to enjoy peace, as hunger took toll on the people, while unemployment became the order of the day.”

“There is no electricity in Toto since 2015, but imagine wickedness that since Sule became governor of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper