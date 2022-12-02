Morocco’s Atlas Lions Top Group F to Book Last 16 Place First Time in the 36 Years





Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 in a nervy encounter on Thursday to top Group F and reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 36 years.

The Atlas Lions are the second African country behind Senegal to book their place in the knockout phase of the Qatar 2022 tournament.

Despite nothing at stake for the Canadians, they almost towed the same spoiler role that Saudi Arabia played in getting Mexico out of the tournament on Wednesday night.

Now, a massive test awaits the Moroccans whose next round fixture against the team that finished second in Group E, could potentially be Spain or Germany.

Morocco went ahead after just four minutes courtesy of a goalkeeping howler from Milan Borjan.

The Canada keeper sprinted out of his goal but passed the ball straight to Ziyech, who lofted a cool finish into an open net from 30 yards.

The north African side doubled their advantage through Youssef En-Nesyri’s well-taken goal as he controlled Achraf Hakimi’s superb…





Source: Thisday Newspaper