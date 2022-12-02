Niger PDP to Inaugurate Campaign Council Saturday





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is to inaugurate its Governorship Campaign Council (GCC) in Minna on Saturday.

A statement that was issued yesterday in Minna by the Director of Communications of the GCC, Mr. Mohammed Yahaya, explained that the inauguration would hold at the party’s state secretariat.

The proposed inauguration followed the resolution of the crises that have plagued the party since the conduct of its governorship primary election which was won by Mr. Isah Liman Kantigi, and the dismissal of the case filed before a Federal High Court Abuja by Mr. Sani Kutigi, one of those that took part in the primary election but lost to Kantigi.

Yahaya said in the statement that arrangements have been made for the inauguration, adding that invitation has been extended to all members of the party, general public and the media.”

He said: “With the inauguration of the campaign council, the PDP will commence the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper