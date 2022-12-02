Ogun LP  Warns Okupe not to Represent Party Again









James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP), Ogun State yesterday, warned the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Committee, Dr Doyin Okupe and some members of the State Working Committee of the party, to stop representing the party, henceforth or be ready for a law suit.

The warning, was issued at a news conference addressed by the State LP chairman, Mr. Michael Ashade in Abeokuta, stating that Okupe has lost membership of the party, for allegedly flouting Article 9(3)iii of party’s constitution.

Ashade, who listed names of SWC members that had to vacate their offices, said they had contravened the same section of the Constitution of the party that deals with payment of party financial contribution to the party.

Flanked by the LP State Secretary, Feyisola Michael, Ashade stated “

“Article 9(3)iii of our Party’s Constitution states as follows: “only members who pay their monthly membership dues at rates prescribed shall be deemed to be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper