Plusworld Moves to Solve Roof Maintenance Problems





Kate Ejisu

A leading roofing company in Africa, Plusworld Roofing and Restoration, has introduced what is called Roof Asset Maintenance Programme (RAMP) to solve the financial, social and psychological problems caused by poor roof maintenance culture.

RAMP is a proactive one year renewable roof maintenance plan that provides building owners and facility managers the opportunity to effectively take ownership of their roof life cycle with the right expertise available to investigate the roofing assets to make informed decisions on maintenance and management which will result in a Long-term Capital Improvement Plan and a strategic step toward cost effective maintenance and management for all roofing assets.

RAMP allows an expert to evaluate comprehensively and

recommend solutions. The goal is to stabilize the client’s portfolio while using data and strategic planning to inform decisions on materials and long-term function.

Plusworld Roofing also introduced a 25-40…





Source: Thisday Newspaper