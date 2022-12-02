Trump’s Complicating, Controversial Quest for 2024 Election





Chido Nwangwu reports that former United States President Donald Trump has oiled his political machinery with his recent declaration to run again for US Presidency in 2024

In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States…. America’s comeback starts right now,” he exclaimed.

Thus, the divisive and cantankerous former President of the United States Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 “officially launched” his third campaign for the White House.

Typical of Trump’s projects, there is already conflict and division within the Republican party.

Meanwhile, one of his daughters, Ivanka, released a statement stating that: “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Evidently and very clearly, the politics of Trump has taken a major toll on his family. If Trump wins the election in 2024, he will become the second…





Source: Thisday Newspaper