UNIPORT Convokes 19,235 Graduands,161 Bag First Class





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) will today commence the convocation of 19, 235 graduates of the institution with 161 graduated with First Class honour.

The combined convocation of 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 is the 33rd convocation ceremony of the university christened ‘classical’.

Briefing journalists yesterday on the convocation and achievements of his administration so far, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Owunari Georgewill, said the convocation was delayed due to some challenges bothering on COVID-19 and the university strike which lasted for about eight months.

Georgewill explained that the institution would be graduating about 9,536 Bachelor degrees today (Friday), while 9, 699 post-graduate degrees and diplomas will have their convocation ceremony on Saturday.

According to him, “This is a combined convocation of 2018/2019, 2019/2020. You will agree with me that it appears that it delayed, but obviously we all know some of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper