After Floods, Comes Famine





The floods which swept through many parts of the country some time ago, submerging homes and hopes with devastating consequences were no isolated events. They had been a long time in coming and in fact they had become a yearly occurrence.

Yet, when they struck with vicious variety, Nigeria as a country was caught unawares and unprepared, as usual. As the country scrambled to put together a befitting response to alleviate the sufferings of families who had seen their livelihoods washed away by storms, many people around the country have been forced to plumb the depths of human misery.

Of course, there were many deaths. For many people, the floods riotously disrupted their lives as they knew it.

Yet, with the floods now having receded in many places, Nigerians most affected by the floods have been gradually and gently putting back what little pieces of their lives have been left behind by the floods. For these people, life must continue where it stopped before the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper