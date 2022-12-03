Anchor Varsity Holds Convocation Ceremony





Funmi Ogundare

Anchor University Lagos, will hold its second convocation ceremony for 2020/2021 academic session scheduled for December 8 and 9 at the school’s premises.

The Registrar, Mr. Moses Salami described this year’s programme as a celebration of excellence saying that it will showcase the graduating students as peculiar pearls and the uniqueness of the university.

“The three-day ceremony, will kick-off with a press conference on December 6, at the school premises while the convocation lecture titled: ‘Building A Culture of Entrepreneurship As The Panacea For Youth Unemployment’, is scheduled for December 8, with the CEO, Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu delivering lecture.”

Other programmes include; a novelty match between Anchor University and The Bell university, inter-faculty debate, luncheon/variety night for the graduands.

Salami reiterated that this year’s convocation ceremony was carefully packaged to showcase everything…





Source: Thisday Newspaper