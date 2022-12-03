Buhari will Assent to Bill Establishing Agriculture Varsity in Aboh, Omo-Agege Assures Ndokwa Nation





The Delta State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured the people of Ndokwa nation that President Muhammadu Buhari will assent to the biil establishing the University of Agriculture, Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the bill establishing the institution has been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and now waiting the president’s assent.

Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, stated this Saturday when the ward-to-ward campaign train of APC visited Aboh and other wards in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

The lawmaker said that the proposed establishment of a university of agriculture in Aboh was not a misplaced priority, considering Ndokwa nation’s contribution in oil and agriculture to the development of the country.

He added that Ndokwa nation remains the only federal constituency in Delta State without a higher institution.

While lamenting…





Source: Thisday Newspaper