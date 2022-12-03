Ecobank Nigeria Announces Carol Oyedeji as Deputy Managing Director





The Board of Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of Carol Oyedeji as a Deputy Managing Director.

The appointment of Mrs. Oyedeji has since been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). She joined Ecobank Nigeria in 2017 as an Executive Director, Consumer Banking and subsequently oversaw the Commercial Banking Business.

Oyedeji is a seasoned banker and corporate administrator with over 30 years’ experience.

Before joining Ecobank, she was the Regional Head of Client Acquisition & Relationship for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, where she covered Retail Distribution in 14 countries across the region.

Carol was also at various times, Head of Business Banking for Standard Chartered Africa, Regional Head for Consumer Banking in West Africa, and Non-Executive Director at Standard Chartered Bank Gambia.

She is a graduate of Chemistry from the University of Lagos and holds an MSc in Financial Management from the University of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper