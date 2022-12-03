FG Pledges to Halt Rising Cases of Out-of-School Children 





*Over 41,000 vulnerable kids to benefit from govt’s ARC’s programme in Borno

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Federal Government has stressed its commitment to proffering lasting solutions to the challenges posed by the rising number of out-of-school-children across the country

Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, disclosed this at the weekend in Maiduguri, at the end of a three-week capacity building programme for Youth facilitators under the Federal Government’s At-Risk-Children Programme (ARC-P) in Borno State.

Uwais who listed the objectives of ARC-P to include restoring a life of hope and dignity to millions of street children and vulnerable young people in the country, said the youth facilitators were trained on several skills including basic literacy and numeracy, sports and life skills, vocational and digital skills, mental health, psychosocial support as well as basic monitoring and evaluation.

According to her, the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper