FG Pressures Oil-producing States to Account for Derivation Earnings





*Says N625bn disbursed to them in 2 years

*Delta State to Buhari: Okowa not among stealing governors

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In a step apparently aimed at ensuring that governors of oil-producing states account for the 13 per cent derivation money disbursed to them, the Presidency yesterday revealed that the nine states in the club received N625.43 billion from derivation, subsidy, and SURE-P refunds, from the Federation Account in the last two years.

On the same day, the Delta State Government dissociated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from the allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday that some governors were involved in diverting local government funds, saying Okowa does not tamper with such funds.

The oil-producing states that received the derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds are Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

Recall that the Rivers State Governor,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper