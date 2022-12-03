Military Denies Allegations of Forced Abortion of ‘Boko Haram’ Pregnancies





•Says wives of repentant insurgents in camps were delivered of 262 babies in 4 months

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The military high command yesterday debunked allegations of involvement in the abortion of pregnancies of wives of insurgents in the North-east.

A statement issued by the Director, Defence Information (DDI), Maj Gen Jimmy Akpor, said the allegations smacked of wickedness in view of the military’s role in the restoration of democracy in Liberia, Sierra Leone, among other peace-keeping operations across the globe without any such record.

It accused Reuters news agency of planning to publish stories about purported actions of the Nigerian military during the government’s 13-year war against Islamist insurgents in the country’s North-east.

“To them, they were committed to producing an accurate, fair and complete report hence, their request to arrange a time to discuss before their reporting. The supposed stories were purported to focus on two…





