Osinbajo Begins Four-day Official Visit to Vietnam 





* Holds bilateral meetings with vietnamese president, vice-president, others

* To witness signing of MoUs and agreements between Nigeria and Vietnam

* Concludes visit Wednesday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo departs Abuja Saturday for a four-day official visit to the South East Asian nation, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The vice-president, according to a release issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, is expected during the visit to hold high-level bilateral engagements including meetings with the President of Vietnam, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc; the Vice-President, Madam Vo Thi Anh Xuan; the Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, other government officials and the business community.

Also during the visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Osinbajo is expected to witness the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and agreements between Nigeria and Vietnam, as well as hold high-level diplomatic discussions with his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper