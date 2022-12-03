Paul Onuachu: Big Fish in Small Pond





With 55 league goals to his name in the last two seasons for KRC Genk, it is almost shocking that Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, is still playing outside the top five leagues in Europe despite several top European clubs being linked to his name. The status quo would indeed remain the same for now after the Belgian side had declared that the Nigerian is not available in the winter transfer market

Against the highly anticipated winter transfer of Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu from KRC Genk to Premier League side, Aston Villa, the Belgian club have however declared that their jewel striker would not be available for sale when the January transfer window opens, despite initially revealing that the striker could leave for €25m.

Aston Villa have recently been linked to Onuachu, who has long been tipped to move to a bigger league since he emerged top scorer in Belgium in the last two seasons.

The Midlands club are looking to add more firepower to their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper