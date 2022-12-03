Pele No Longer Responding to Cancer Treatment, Now under Palliative Care





World football great, Edson Arantes de Nascimento otherwise known as Pele, is in the twilight of his life sojourn as he’s no longer responding to treatment for the colon cancer he has been battling for years.

News out of Brazil a few moments ago has it that the global football icon is now receiving palliative care after chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer stopped having the expected results.

Pelé, 82, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and later diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to medical reports.

Folha de S. Paulo, a Brazilian publication reported that chemotherapy had now been suspended and that Pelé was under palliative care, being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath.

His manager and the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Thisday Newspaper