Petrol Scarcity Lingers, NLC Bemoans Hardship, Rebukes FG





*Black market booms at N400 per litre in Lagos, Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nationwide petrol scarcity worsened yesterday, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) describing the prolonged product shortages as unacceptable and intolerable.

The situation is continuing despite assurances by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that the country has enough fuel in stock to last over a month.

Since February this year when some operators imported adulterated petrol into the country, most parts of the country have not had stable supply of the product. However, the problem has recently spread to Lagos where a litre of petrol currently sells for as much as N280 in some petrol stations and as much as N400 per litre on the black market.

Petrol queues are growing by the day across Nigeria. There is no part of the country where…





Source: Thisday Newspaper