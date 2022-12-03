Result Transmission: INEC Seeks NCC’s Help in Poor Network Areas





* Collection of PVCs commences December 12

Bennett Oghifo, Chuks Okocha and Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to resolve network issues that may arise in poor network areas over uploading of results for the 2023 elections.

The election umpire also announced yesterday that citizens who participated in the last voters’ registration exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections would be able to collect their Permanent Voters Cards from December 12, 2022.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed the overture to the NCC yesterday during a one-day strategic interactive session with journalists in Lagos.

The proposition to NCC follows concerns raised by Nigerians on the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in areas with poor networks.

Yakubu said the commission would meet with the NCC next Tuesday to discuss mobile network issues that may affect…





Source: Thisday Newspaper