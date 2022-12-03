Runsewe Bags SONTA Distinguished Service Award for Excellence





The Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been conferred with the Distinguished Leadership Award by the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) for the year 2022.

Presenting the Award, President of SONTA, Prof. Gowon Doki, said the yearly statutory award was reserved for exemplary leaders in the country with distinguished record of service to institutions, government and other sectors of the Nigerian society.

Doki added that as a professional body, “we have watched how you have silently brought to bear on the National Council for Arts and Culture, a sense of pride and worth with your administrative prowess.”

According to him, Runsewe has positively projected the image of Nigeria home and abroad within the culture and tourism space and is also working asideously to transform Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy to complement our gain from oil.

He restated that the award which is the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper