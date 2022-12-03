 Technology, Only Way to End Malpractices, Minister Tells NECO, Others





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has called on examination and assessment bodies in the country to deploy Information and Communication Technology (ICT) mechanisms to end the menace of exam malpractices.

Adamu made the call in Lagos while declaring open a one-day National Sensitisation Workshop on Malpractice in Nigeria jointly organised by the National Examinations Council NECO and the National Assembly with the theme: ‘Role of Education Stakeholders In Tackling Examination Malpractice in Nigeria’.

Represented by the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the minister said Nigeria was still far from overcoming issues of examination malpractices.

“Examination malpractices is a major problem affecting the conduct of public exams in Nigeria and let me say that Nigeria is underdeveloped in tackling issues of malpractices in our exams.

“ICT is the way to go in curbing this menace. It…





Source: Thisday Newspaper