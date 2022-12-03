UNFPA, Norway to Spend N2.2bn on Sexual, Reproductive Health in Nigeria 





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for implementation of a three-year project titled, ‘Advancing Access to Comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of Adolescent Girls and Women’ put at a cost of Norwegian Krone (NOK) 48,000,000, approximately N2.2 billion.

According to a signed press statement yesterday, the agreement which was signed on Thursday in Abuja is expected to run from 2023-2025 and would consolidate and build on the achievements of the recently-concluded Norway funded project titled: ‘Integrated approach to empowering adolescent girls and women in Gombe and Akwa Ibom states of Nigeria through access to sexual and reproductive health and rights’.

The statement revealed that the goal of the current project is to improve access to Comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of adolescent girls and women in selected local…





Source: Thisday Newspaper