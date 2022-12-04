Accelerate Ratification of LG Autonomy Bill, Osinbajo Tells State Assemblies





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on state Houses of Assembly to speedily ratify the bill seeking total autonomy and devolution of powers to the local government councils in the country.

The vice president made the call at the weekend while delivering the “Distinguished Annual Lecture” of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, near Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The lecture was titled ‘Subnational Local Governance in Africa: Rethinking Policies, Frameworks and Institutions’.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said local authorities played key roles towards nation building.

He lamented the third tier of government had over time been neglected and undervalued.

He maintained the ongoing constitutional amendment seeking to allocate more powers to the local governments was a step in the right direction.

”While the roles of state governments and their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper