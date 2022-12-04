Aisha Buhari’s Gender Equality Stand





Gender equality in politics is one issue that many political leaders in Nigeria have attempted to fix, to varying levels of success. The current administration is also doing its best while adopting an operational model that requires special individuals to spearhead its endeavours. This is where the First Lady of Nigeria, Hajia Aisha Buhari, is doing a good job.

Some days ago, leaders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady. One of the main points of the visit was to employ Mrs. Buhari’s help in securing a strong position for women in Adamawa and the rest of the North. Without a doubt, the First Lady was delighted with their visit, especially after knowing a bit about anticipation for women’s participation in political leadership.

Tagging her response on social media “My stand on Adamawa politics,” Buhari shared her concern for the sad absence of female-oriented leadership in politics in northern Nigeria….





Source: Thisday Newspaper