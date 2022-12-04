Dafe Oboro, Belinda Win Access Art X Award $10,000 Grant Each





Rebecca Ejifoma

Twenty-eight-year-old Nigerian artist, Dafe Oboro and Belinda Kazeem-Kaminski have won the 7th edition of the Access Art X Award.

While Oboro clinched the prize for the Nigerian category, Kazeem-Kaminski won the African/Diaspora category.

Each of the winners gets a $10,000 grant towards an exhibition at ART X Lagos 2023, three-month residency at Gasworks, London, for the Nigerian winner). Kazeem-Kaminski will have a three-month residency at the Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation alongside mentoring, support and cultural exchange opportunities.

According to the Founder and CEO of ART X, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, “it is a delight to present this prized opportunity to these two exceptional artists – Dafe and Belinda – who are unique in their perspectives but are united in their ambition to shift narratives about Africa and its global Diaspora.”

Peterside-Schwebig at a press conference in Lagos,said their shared objective with Access…





Source: Thisday Newspaper