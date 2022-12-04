DESPERATE MIGRANTS AND POROUS PORTS  





Government must do more by addressing the deepening crisis of poverty

in a nation where mindless killings, mass abduction, banditry and terrorism have become the new normal, Nigerians are hardly bothered by strange occurrences. But not a few were shocked last week following Twitter post by the Spanish Coast Guard showing an oil and chemical vessel, bearing three migrants crouching on its rudder. The emaciated young Nigerian men, famished, and dehydrated were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. The MarineTraffic, a website that tracks ships, said the Malta-flagged Althini II left Lagos on 17th November and arrived in Las Palmas on 28th November, after an 11-day journey, covering roughly 3,000 kilometres. Unfortunately, there has been no official response to the development that affects three of our nationals and speaks to the challenge of national security.

Despite the best efforts of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian…





Source: Thisday Newspaper