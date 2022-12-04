Finally, Peter Obi Releases Campaign Manifesto





*Anchors campaign on security, production, institutional reforms, industrial revolution, three others

Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has finally released his campaign manifesto for his 2023 presidential bid.

THISDAY gathered that the document may be officially unveiled to the public today, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The 62-page manifesto document is titled ‘Our Pact With Nigerians: Creating A New Nigeria.’

According to the document, Obi’s campaign is anchored on seven thematic areas of security, production, institutional reforms, industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development as well as a robust foreign policy.

Specifically Obi and his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, pledged to “secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

“Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper