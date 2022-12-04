Founder of EDP Centre Assures Clients of Data Safety





Founder/Chairman of EDP Centre Computer Audit Laboratory, Mr. Chris Ekeigwe, has assured clients of the IT and auditing firm of the safety of their data and devices.

Ekeigwe gave the assurance following an explosion at the gate of the company which is located in River Valley Estate, Ojodu Berger Bus Stop neighbourhood on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in the early hours of Sunday November 27, 2022.

He said with the help of its international partners, EDP Center has since implemented novel platform and device hardening technologies to protect client data.

He explained that technology has helped the firm to pseudonymize its experts/consultants to make them difficult to identify by criminals, adding, “as for the critical data we handle for clients, we have anonymized critical information so they would be useless in the hands of those without legal rights to have them.

“We want to assure all our clients that we continue to maintain the integrity of our work and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper