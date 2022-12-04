Governors Fight Back, Say FG Responsible for Rising Poverty





*Accuse central govt of failing to protect farmers, others from terrorists

*Say FG also failed to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have come down hard on the federal government and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, over the minister’s claims that state governors were responsible for the rising poverty rate in the country.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had recently disclosed that 133 million Nigerians were poor.

In a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the NGF, Abdulrazaq Bello-Barkindo, the governors insisted that it was the federal government that abandoned its promise and primary responsibility to the citizens.

They cited the failure of the federal government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty as it had promised, as well as the inability of the federal government to protect farmers from…







Source: Thisday Newspaper