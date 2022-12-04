INEC Explains Inability to Prosecute Electoral Offenders





*Insists on conducting elections in troubled spots nationwide

*Another INEC office set ablaze in Imo

Gboyega Akinsanmi in Lagos and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Barely three months to the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed its failure to prosecute electoral offenders on the inability of the National Assembly to pass the National Electoral Offences Commission Bill, 2022.

This is coming as suspected arsonists have razed another office of the electoral body in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

INEC has also revealed that it planned to conduct the 2023 elections in 176, 846 polling units across the federation, including the areas ravaged by terrorists and kidnappers.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the clarification at a one-day strategic interactive meeting with line editors in Lagos weekend, called on the federal legislature to expedite action on the passage of the National Electoral…





Source: Thisday Newspaper