Kwankwaso: My Govt Will Tackle Poverty Through Education, Job Creation, Security





Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has promised to pull Nigerians out of poverty through education, job creation and securing the country.

He made this known at the Arise TV presidential town hall series III on education, healthcare, poverty and human capital organised in collaboration with Centre for democracy and development Sunday.

The presidential candidate said, “We have the issue of insecurity and our situation in Nigeria is that people can no longer buy and sell freely because of insecurity and all these are issues associated with poverty. “

“Our responsibility is to ensure that there is security in this country, we will increase the number of our armed forces from 250,000 to one million and our police from about 230,000 to 2 million, increase the number of our security agencies for training, retraining, provide them with equipment and all what it takes to ensure we secure…





Source: Thisday Newspaper