Messi Guides Argentina into Q’finals with 2-1 Win over Socceroos of Australia  





Argentina survived a late scare to hold onto a 2-1 victory against Australia on Saturday night, booking a place in a World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.

More importantly, it was Lionel Messi’s 1,000th career appearance and the inspiring captain of the side did not disappoint has he provided the spark his side desperately needed. Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina’s advantage after the break as the pre-tournament favourites clicked into gear.

Enzo Fernandez’s 77th-minute own goal provided a flicker of doubt which swelled to a thunderous tremor as Emi Martinez was forced into a crucial smothering stop deep into stoppage time.

Graham Arnold promised to make the match a ‘war’. His troops were in their action stations from the first whistle as Australia sat off in a compact and narrow 4-4-2, stuffing the central slice of the pitch with gold and more green.

Three days after their final group game, Lionel Scaloni’s side was pedestrian on the ball…





Source: Thisday Newspaper