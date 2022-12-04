Osinbajo Begins Official Visit to Vietnam





.

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo departs Abuja Saturday for a four-day official visit to the South East Asian nation, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Laolu Akande, the vice president is expected during the visit to hold high-level bilateral engagements including meetings with the President of Vietnam, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc; the Vice President, Madam Vo Thi Anh Xuan; the Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, other government officials and the business community.

Also, during the visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the statement said Osinbajo is expected to witness the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Agreements between Nigeria and Vietnam, as well as hold high level diplomatic discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart, and other important issues on trade, commerce, agriculture, technology and innovation.

The statement said the vice president would also participate in a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper